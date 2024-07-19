Toprak Razgatlioglu: "If we don't win the championship I won't be happy"

After starting the season hoping for wins before a title challenge in his second WorldSBK campaign with BMW, Toprak Razgatlioglu has shifted his expectations.

Following back-to-back hat-tricks at Misano and Donington Park, Razgatlioglu has opened a 41-point lead over Ducati's Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu has won the last seven races in succession, doing so in very dominant fashion.

Perhaps even more dominant than Alvaro Bautista was in 2023, Razgatlioglu's success with BMW has been extremely fast in developing.

Now, The Turkish star is hopeful of winning his second Superbike title, admitting it will be a disappointment if he doesn't.

Speaking ahead of Most where another hat-trick can't be ruled out this weekend, Razgatlioglu added: “My target is always to win the race, but this weekend I will try to get three wins.

"Every weekend we are going race by race, but now we are getting strong. We are looking at the championship.

"It wasn’t in my plan this year, just some podiums. But we immediately started to win races, so my mind changed and now the title is possible with BMW.

"I’m still going race by race because I need more wins. I’m on seven wins in a row now, so I need three more here and then in Portimao two more to get to 12 wins.

"If we don’t win the championship, I won’t be happy because everyone is working hard, and we are winning races.

"We are strong now and we need to be World Champions this year, but this is racing and sometimes you have problems.”