Alvaro Bautista provides telling update on future: "I'm eager to resolve this problem"

Alvaro Bautista has provided an update on his future, which seems to hint towards staying in WorldSBK next season.

Following a difficult British round at Donington Park, Bautista admitted the feeling he had aboard his Panigale V4 R was not helping in the decision making process.

But the two-time defending Superbike champion appears keen to address the issues he's currently facing.

"Well, after Donington it was difficult because the feeling is very difficult with the bike," said Bautista at Most when speaking to WorldSBK.com.

"I didn't feel as I wanted but at the same time I'm eager to resolve this problem and to keep working and try to enjoy the bike as I did in the past.

"Now, I want to be focused on this weekend and recover the feeling. Then I will take the decision.

"I have two feelings; on one side I am struggling a lot but on the other hand I'm eager to resolve this problem."

Last season's Czech round saw Bautista claim his 50th WorldSBK win, in what was as dominant a season as we've ever seen.

But wins have been hard to come by so far in 2024 and Bautista expects this weekend to be another challenging one.

Bautista added: "I have good memories from last year because I won my 50th race in the category.

"But this year is different because the feeling with the bike is not the same as last year and we are struggling more.

"The approach is to just find something that helps me to ride as I want.

"At the moment we are not in the position to think about any results, just to try and come back again like last year."