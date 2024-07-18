Alvaro Bautista provides telling update on future: "I'm eager to resolve this problem"

Alvaro Bautista: "I have two feelings; on one side I am struggling a lot but on the other hand I'm eager to resolve this problem."

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista

Alvaro Bautista has provided an update on his future, which seems to hint towards staying in WorldSBK next season.

Following a difficult British round at Donington Park, Bautista admitted the feeling he had aboard his Panigale V4 R was not helping in the decision making process.

But the two-time defending Superbike champion appears keen to address the issues he's currently facing.

"Well, after Donington it was difficult because the feeling is very difficult with the bike," said Bautista at Most when speaking to WorldSBK.com. 

"I didn't feel as I wanted but at the same time I'm eager to resolve this problem and to keep working and try to enjoy the bike as I did in the past. 

"Now, I want to be focused on this weekend and recover the feeling. Then I will take the decision. 

"I have two feelings; on one side I am struggling a lot but on the other hand I'm eager to resolve this problem."

Last season's Czech round saw Bautista claim his 50th WorldSBK win, in what was as dominant a season as we've ever seen.

But wins have been hard to come by so far in 2024 and Bautista expects this weekend to be another challenging one.

Bautista added: "I have good memories from last year because I won my 50th race in the category. 

"But this year is different because the feeling with the bike is not the same as last year and we are struggling more. 

"The approach is to just find something that helps me to ride as I want. 

"At the moment we are not in the position to think about any results, just to try and come back again like last year." 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7m ago
Carlos Sainz vows to be “selfish” over F1 future as wait for decision goes on
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
F1
News
23m ago
Explained: Ferrari fight back in development wars at F1 Hungarian GP
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
WSBK
News
53m ago
Alvaro Bautista provides telling update on future: "I'm eager to resolve this problem"
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
F1
News
54m ago
Valtteri Bottas has no “clear answer” on F1 future: “It can start to become nerve racking”
(L to R): James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal with Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World
(L to R): James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal with Valtteri…
WSBK
News
55m ago
Alex Lowes in the form of his life? 2024 "one of the best seasons I've done"
Alex Lowes
Alex Lowes

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pro mountain biker stuns Dani Pedrosa by brilliantly riding KTM MotoGP bike
KTM
KTM
F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda delivers “weird” verdict on Liam Lawson to Red Bull speculation
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand…
F1
News
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo sheds light on brutal scrap to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian…
F1
News
3h ago
Kevin Magnussen informed of Haas F1 axing over the phone | "Exploring" other options
Kevin Magnussen (DEN), Haas F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race
Kevin Magnussen (DEN), Haas F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…