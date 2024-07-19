Scott Redding: "I want to stay with BMW, that’s where I feel I should be"

After his best WorldSBK round of the season at Donington Park, Scott Redding has again confirmed he wants to stay with BMW next season.

The problem for Redding is that BMW, as it stands, is set to have just one factory team with Bonovo ending their agreement with the German manufacturer.

Set to continue as MGM, potentially with Ducati, Redding's chances of staying with BMW look to be at risk even though he has a contract with BMW for 2025.

"As far as I’m concerned, I want to stay with BMW," said Redding. "That’s where I feel I should be, and I have the contract as well.

"I feel happy where I am, I feel content and I’m happy with the work BMW’s been doing. It’s interesting, it’s tough but I’m happy where I am, and I want to stay there.”

While his future remains a big talking point, Redding's resurgence on track continued in FP1 at Most, finishing fifth fastest.

And following a positive home round, Redding is eager to build on the momentum gained.

“I’m very happy with how Donington went," began Redding. "Obviously, I had the small mechanical, but the pace was there, and I was able to come back in the next two races which was good for me and my confidence, knowing I could consistently be in that area.

"Now, we’re at another circuit which I tend to like and have good history here, a lot of consistent memories.

"The step we made with the bike was part of the puzzle and coming to some circuits I feel I can ride quite well, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.

"The field is super tight this year so even if you’re going well, you can still be down the order. I’m hoping we can make that step and feel that rhythm we had with the bike at Donington.

"If we can be knocking on the door of the top five again, that’s where I feel is acceptable. If you’re anywhere in the top five, you can be battling for a podium."