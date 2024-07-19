Czech World Superbike FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominance continues
Results from the first free practice of the Czech World Superbike round at Most.
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu -1:31.947s
2. Remy Gardner +0.2s
3. Alvaro Bautista +0.2s
4. Danilo Petrucci +0.4s
5. Scott Redding +0.4s
6. Jonathan Rea +0.5s
7. Nicolo Bulega +0.5
8. Iker Lecuona +0.5s
9. Alex Lowes +0.6s
10. Michael Ruben Rinaldi +0.8s
11. Xavi Vierge +1.0s
12. Andrea Locatelli +1.0s
13. Michael Van Der Mark +1.2s
14. Axel Bassani +1.2s
15. Andrea Iannone +1.3s
16. Bradley Ray +1.5s
17. Garrett Gerloff +1.5s
18. Tito Rabat +1.6s
19. Sam Lowes +1.6s
20. Dominique Aegerter +1.7s
21. Phillip Oettl +2.3s
22. Leandro Mercado +2.8s
23. Hayden Gillim +3.7s
Axel Bassani ran into early trouble at turn one as he ran through the gravel while team-mate Alex Lowes went quickest.
Joining Bassani in running off circuit was Andrea Iannone, who made a mistake further along the lap.
Lowes's time at the front was short lived as Toprak Razgatlioglu went top of the leaderboard on his first flying lap.
Ducati then began making a charge towards the top with Danilo Petrucci moving into second ahead of Alvaro Bautista.
However, neither rider could get close to Razgatlioglu who held an advantage of over half a second.
Turn one continued to catch riders out as Nicolo Bulega, Phillip Oettl and Iannone went wide.
Following a small improvement from Bautista which moved him ahead of Petrucci, Jonathan Rea jumped from eighth to second.
A brilliant lap from Remy Gardner then saw him replace Rea in P2, closing to within three tenths of Razgatlioglu.