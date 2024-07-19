Czech World Superbike FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominance continues

Results from the first free practice of the Czech World Superbike round at Most.

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu -1:31.947s

2. Remy Gardner +0.2s

3. Alvaro Bautista +0.2s

4. Danilo Petrucci +0.4s

5. Scott Redding +0.4s

6. Jonathan Rea +0.5s

7. Nicolo Bulega +0.5

8. Iker Lecuona +0.5s

9. Alex Lowes +0.6s

10. Michael Ruben Rinaldi +0.8s

11. Xavi Vierge +1.0s

12. Andrea Locatelli +1.0s

13. Michael Van Der Mark +1.2s

14. Axel Bassani +1.2s

15. Andrea Iannone +1.3s

16. Bradley Ray +1.5s

17. Garrett Gerloff +1.5s

18. Tito Rabat +1.6s

19. Sam Lowes +1.6s

20. Dominique Aegerter +1.7s

21. Phillip Oettl +2.3s

22. Leandro Mercado +2.8s

23. Hayden Gillim +3.7s

Axel Bassani ran into early trouble at turn one as he ran through the gravel while team-mate Alex Lowes went quickest. 

Joining Bassani in running off circuit was Andrea Iannone, who made a mistake further along the lap.

Lowes's time at the front was short lived as Toprak Razgatlioglu went top of the leaderboard on his first flying lap. 

Ducati then began making a charge towards the top with Danilo Petrucci moving into second ahead of Alvaro Bautista.

However, neither rider could get close to Razgatlioglu who held an advantage of over half a second. 

Turn one continued to catch riders out as Nicolo Bulega, Phillip Oettl and Iannone went wide. 

Following a small improvement from Bautista which moved him ahead of Petrucci, Jonathan Rea jumped from eighth to second. 

A brilliant lap from Remy Gardner then saw him replace Rea in P2, closing to within three tenths of Razgatlioglu. 

