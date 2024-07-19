Danilo Petrucci makes it clear "I’d like to be considered" for factory Ducati seat

Danilo Petrucci has been a model of consistency during his second WorldSBK campaign with Barni Ducati.

The former MotoGP star had made no secret about wanting to replace Alvaro Bautista in the factory Aruba.it Ducati team, if the two-time world champion retires.

That remains a big if for the Spaniard, but if he does, Petrucci and Andrea Iannone are expected to be the main contenders.

Petrucci and Iannone were both factory Ducati riders in MotoGP, and achieving the same feat in WorldSBK is something Petrucci never would have thought possible.

Discussing his future at Most, Petrucci said: “I’d like to be considered at least. I’m feeling really good with the Barni team, I’m doing really good, and the bike is going fast.

"I have a lot of support from my team and there’s a good atmosphere. Let’s see what Alvaro decides for his future and then we will take any proposal.

"I can perform well, but the decision is in the hands of Alvaro, and I hope he will make the right decision for him.

"We’re always in contact with Ducati since I was a child! We have a really good relationship with them, there’s a constant chat between them.

"It could be a dream to ride that bike; being in a factory garage in MotoGP and WorldSBK isn’t something I expected in my life.”