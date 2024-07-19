Danilo Petrucci makes it clear "I’d like to be considered" for factory Ducati seat

Danilo Petrucci admits "I’d like to be considered" for factory Ducati seat.

Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci

Danilo Petrucci has been a model of consistency during his second WorldSBK campaign with Barni Ducati.

The former MotoGP star had made no secret about wanting to replace Alvaro Bautista in the factory Aruba.it Ducati team, if the two-time world champion retires.

That remains a big if for the Spaniard, but if he does, Petrucci and Andrea Iannone are expected to be the main contenders.

Petrucci and Iannone were both factory Ducati riders in MotoGP, and achieving the same feat in WorldSBK is something Petrucci never would have thought possible.

Discussing his future at Most, Petrucci said: “I’d like to be considered at least. I’m feeling really good with the Barni team, I’m doing really good, and the bike is going fast. 

"I have a lot of support from my team and there’s a good atmosphere. Let’s see what Alvaro decides for his future and then we will take any proposal. 

"I can perform well, but the decision is in the hands of Alvaro, and I hope he will make the right decision for him. 

"We’re always in contact with Ducati since I was a child! We have a really good relationship with them, there’s a constant chat between them. 

"It could be a dream to ride that bike; being in a factory garage in MotoGP and WorldSBK isn’t something I expected in my life.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
26m ago
Danilo Petrucci makes it clear "I’d like to be considered" for factory Ducati seat
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
42m ago
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini shock: “I thought it was between Jorge Martin and me”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Williams reveal how their next F1 driver will be selected
Logan Sargeant faces a battle to retain his F1 seat
Logan Sargeant faces a battle to retain his F1 seat
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Brad Binder’s blunt KTM assessment: “More issues than expected; easy to crash”
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Scott Redding: "I want to stay with BMW, that’s where I feel I should be"
Scott Redding
Scott Redding
F1
News
2h ago
Intriguing upgrades from Red Bull and Aston Martin unveiled at F1 Hungarian GP
Red Bull
Red Bull
WSBK
Results
2h ago
Czech World Superbike FP1 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominance continues
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
WSBK
News
3h ago
Andrea Iannone confirms "I have my preference" regarding future
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone