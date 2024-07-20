Puccetti confirm "we will stay in green" as partnership with Kawasaki set to continue

Despite results taking a big dip in both WorldSBK and WorldSSP since losing Toprak Razgatlioglu and Kenan Sofuoglu a few seasons ago, Puccetti have confirmed they wish to stay with Kawasaki.

The Japanese brand have made big improvements this season, with Alex Lowes fourth in the standings.

But that success has not been replicated at Puccetti, as Tito Rabat has struggled.

Linked with Garrett Gerloff for 2025, Puccetti confirmed that whichever rider thay have aboard their bike will likely be on a Kawasaki.

Speaking ahead of the Czech round this weekend, Manuel Puccetti said: “Until Misano all the tests that we did in May and also the Misano round, we started inside the top 10 or close to the top 10, it was a good month for us and a good improvement.

"In the UK we had some problems which we couldn’t fix all weekend, we couldn’t find the same speed as Misano and I hope this weekend will be good for us, the same as Misano and before.

"Most is a very good track and I believe it will be very good.

"About the future, I think before Portimao we will see some big news.

"For sure we can say that we will stay in green, more and more in green and for the rest we will see.

"Who knows, who knows, I think everyone will see this news before Portimao.”