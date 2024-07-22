Nicolo Bulega: "If I didn't cut the chicane, I would have crashed"

Factory Ducati riders Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista nearly came to blows in the Superpole Race, before Bautista lost more points to WorldSBK championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu with a crash at turn two.

Bautista, who was third heading into the final lap of the ten-lap sprint, dived to the inside of Bulega.

However, Bautista began to veer off the circuit which resulted in Bulega taking to the gravel.

As Bautista attempted to get out of the gravel himself, the two-time champion crashed out of contention.

Bulega come home in second after holding off Alex Lowes, and when discussing the incident, Bulega was clear that he would have fell had he not avoided Bautista.

“I was on the limit and I pushed from the first lap to the last," said the Italian. "When Alvaro was in my slipstream, I said ok I have to brake very hard to not let him past me.

"I braked on the limit and when I saw half of his bike on my inside, I thought that maybe we would not make the turn so I just cut the chicane because if I didn’t cut the chicane, I would crash.

"So, I cut the chicane and I looked behind me to see if someone was arriving and fortunately, I got second anyway so I am happy with the Superpole Race also.”

in terms of how he felt aboard the Pangaile V4 R on Sunday, compared to Saturday when he struggled as the race went on, Bulega was happy after the team made significant improvements.

“I think we improved a lot from yesterday and a little bit from this morning," added Bulega.

"I feel better on the bike, it is easier to ride. Yesterday it was a bit too nervous and I was not comfortable on the bike so it was a bit difficult.

"I am happy because we improved session by session, so a good first weekend in Most.”