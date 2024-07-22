Alvaro Bautista drops huge hint about future: "Not fair to end my career like this"

Alvaro Bautista failed to finish either Sunday race at the Czech WorldSBK round on Sunday.

However, the two-time reigning Superbike champion has left Most with a clear mindset about his future, after rediscovering the feeling he needs to be competitive.

"I want to continue," said Bautista. "We are speaking with Ducati to renew the contract so I feel like it's not fair to end my career like this.

"I need to enjoy again with the bike and feel strong on the bike. Especially after this weekend where we had more clear things.

"We can start from here to improve. We are speaking with Ducati to renew and it my intention is to do that.

"For sure, my main choice is to stay in the same team. But it's also in Ducati's hands, so it doesn't just depend 100% on me."

Bautista could have finished second in the Superpole Race, however, the Spaniard crashed after touching the gravel at turn two, moments after trying to overtake team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

In Race 2, Bautista was taken out by Danilo Petrucci on the run to turn one, but despite his non scores, the Ducati rider admitted it was the first time this year that he's felt like he wanted to aboard the Panigale V4 R.

Bautista said: "Last weekend I got more points but the feeling with the bike was s**t. This was the problem.

"But this weekend we changed the situation and this morning I was a bit unlucky to touch the gravel. In that race I was third, maximum.

"This afternoon, I don't know. But the feeling I had was to fight for the podium.

"The good thing is that this weekend has been the first time in 2024 that I can ride the bike as I want."