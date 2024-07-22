Andrea Locatelli after return to WorldSBK podium: "This is a big gift for us"

Andrea Locatelli stood on the podium for the first time since the Superpole Race at Phillip Island in Race 2 at Most.

Andrea Locatelli
Andrea Locatelli

Following a podium drought since the WorldSBK season-opener, Andrea Locatelli returned to the top three with a brilliant showing in Race 2.

Seventh in Race 1, Locatelli got more competitive as the weekend went on, beating Michael Van Der Mark and Remy Gardner to the podium in Race 2.

“I think we did an incredible job on Sunday because the start from P6 is never easy, and also starting P9 for the Superpole Race is never easy," said Locatelli. 

"We went step by step to improve the bike and the feeling. In Race 2, we made a big step forward and the feeling on the bike was much, much better. 

"I was struggling more than Saturday, it was really warm, so it was really difficult to fight with the bike but with the step we got from the bike, I had more confidence and kept a good rhythm until the end. 

"We need to be happy because we got a podium. We know the other riders are always pushing and it’s never easy fighting for them. 

"I think, with Yamaha, we made a big step forward. This is a big gift for us.”

In fact, Locatelli's pace was not too far off the likes of Nicolo Bulega and race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Locatelli added: “Honestly, when we analyse sector by sector, we weren’t so far away overall. 

"We were missing something in sectors three and four, this was the main problem. 

"We learnt, especially after the Superpole Race with the rear SC0, the bike was complicated to ride. 

"With this data, we understood the bike well and made a step. In these areas, the bike was much easier to turn and stay with the other guys. We made a big step there.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
15m ago
Max Verstappen slammed as ‘disrespectful’ for bad-tempered radio rant
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
WSBK
News
21m ago
Scott Redding "lucky" after being wiped out in Superpole Race
Scott Redding
Scott Redding
F1
Feature
45m ago
Do McLaren have an internal problem following their Hungarian GP team orders saga?
Race winner Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren celebrates on the podium with second placed team mate Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren.
Race winner Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren celebrates on the podium with…
MotoGP
Feature
56m ago
Aprilia carbon fibre MotoGP frame ‘still under development’ | 2027 GPS sharing ‘better for the spectacle’
Aprilia's carbon fibre frame
Aprilia's carbon fibre frame
WSBK
News
58m ago
Michael Van Der Mark "pushed too hard" after incredible start
Michael Van Der Mark
Michael Van Der Mark

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Andrea Locatelli after return to WorldSBK podium: "This is a big gift for us"
Andrea Locatelli
Andrea Locatelli
F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko points out Red Bull’s “gross error of judgement” as Max Verstappen fumes
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT)…
F1
News
5h ago
“Angry” Daniel Ricciardo left waiting for “sorry, we f****** up” admission
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
WSBK
News
5h ago
Alex Lowes on jump start: "I was not trying to anticipate..."
Alex Lowes
Alex Lowes