Andrea Locatelli after return to WorldSBK podium: "This is a big gift for us"

Following a podium drought since the WorldSBK season-opener, Andrea Locatelli returned to the top three with a brilliant showing in Race 2.

Seventh in Race 1, Locatelli got more competitive as the weekend went on, beating Michael Van Der Mark and Remy Gardner to the podium in Race 2.

“I think we did an incredible job on Sunday because the start from P6 is never easy, and also starting P9 for the Superpole Race is never easy," said Locatelli.

"We went step by step to improve the bike and the feeling. In Race 2, we made a big step forward and the feeling on the bike was much, much better.

"I was struggling more than Saturday, it was really warm, so it was really difficult to fight with the bike but with the step we got from the bike, I had more confidence and kept a good rhythm until the end.

"We need to be happy because we got a podium. We know the other riders are always pushing and it’s never easy fighting for them.

"I think, with Yamaha, we made a big step forward. This is a big gift for us.”

In fact, Locatelli's pace was not too far off the likes of Nicolo Bulega and race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Locatelli added: “Honestly, when we analyse sector by sector, we weren’t so far away overall.

"We were missing something in sectors three and four, this was the main problem.

"We learnt, especially after the Superpole Race with the rear SC0, the bike was complicated to ride.

"With this data, we understood the bike well and made a step. In these areas, the bike was much easier to turn and stay with the other guys. We made a big step there.”