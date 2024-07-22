Alex Lowes on jump start: "I was not trying to anticipate..."

Alex Lowes saw his podium chances in Race 2 of the Czech WorldSBK round go up in flames due to a jump start.

Lowes moved before the lights went out, before going on to lose a few positions.

The Kawasaki rider, who claimed third in the Superpole Race, was given a double Long-lap penalty which took him out of contention.

Discussing both Sunday races, Lowes said: “I would have been fourth in that Superpole race but for Alvaro’s fall.

"It is hard to pass at this circuit but in some parts of this track the bike is working so well, I can be so fast.

"A tough race but I can be very happy to be on the podium again. I will take that after Saturday’s no-score. To be back on the podium here at Most, I honestly didn’t expect it, and the pace was really strong.

"I was not comfortable at the start of the second race and I was not sure if the bike was in first gear or not.

"We have been trying lots of different things with the clutch for the starts, as it is so important now. Qualifying well and starting well can really change your race in WorldSBK.

"I went to move the clutch just to see if the gear had engaged, and the bike jumped forward. I was not trying to anticipate the start, I was just trying to feel if it was in gear.

"That was a first for me, a jump start like that, and I got a double long-lap penalty. The race was tough from there. But, my pace was good, very similar to podium rider Andrea Locatelli and also Remy Gardner. This was a positive in these hot conditions.

"Most was a difficult track for us so if we can be as competitive as we were in Superpole, the Superpole Race, both main races and in the mix with the Ducatis, I think we can look forward to the next few rounds.”

Despite his dramas, Lowes showed his pace in Race 2 as he still managed to beat team-mate Axel Bassani, who crashed on the final lap.

Another difficult round for the Italian, Bassani said: “Race Two was a little bit better than yesterday. We finally did some laps with Alex and we were in the mix but in the last lap I tried to overtake Xavi Vierge.

"Unfortunately I made a mistake and I crashed on the outside. Otherwise, it was quite a good race and we were a little bit nearer to the leaders than the first race on Saturday.

"For sure this has been a little bit of a difficult weekend for me and I need to stop and reset a little bit, and then we go to Portimao.”