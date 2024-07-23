Danilo Petrucci "very sorry" to Alvaro Bautista, Remy Gardner "moved without reason"

Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista failed to finish Race 2 of the Czech WorldSBK round, following a collision at turn one.

Petrucci appeared to arrived at the corner too fast as he clipped Bautista and Remy Gardner.

The latter managed to remain aboard his Yamaha, while Bautista, who was on the outside of the pair was sent into the gravel along with Petrucci.

However, Petrucci has blamed his former MotoGP team-mate Gardner for the incident.

Speaking after Race 2, a very sorry Petrucci said: "I feel very sorry, but I just went to Race Direction, just to confirm, to check the images and they also saw that Gardner was the one moving without a reason, as from the right he moved all the way to the left and squeezed me between him and Bautista.

"I feel sorry both for me and Alvaro, but I had to lift the foot as Gardner took my foot away while breaking.

"I tried to keep the bike up but then Alvaro closed me on the other side and I didn't really know where to go.

"I feel deeply sorry for both me and Alvaro but it wasn't on me, I didn't stretch the breaking or anything. I feel sorry because we ruined a beautiful weekend."

Petrucci and Bautista would likely have had the pace to contend for a podium, as was the case for Gardner who claimed P4 in the race.