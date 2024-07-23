Alvaro Bautista: "If Ducati wants me to sign, they have to give me what I want"

Alvaro Bautista has demanded that Ducati gives "me what I want" in order to re-sign.

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista

Alvaro Bautista has made it clear to Ducati that only giving him what he wants will secure his services for the 2025 WorldSBK season.

At last weekend's Czech round, Bautista confirmed for the first time this season that he wants to remain in the championship next season.

Bautista admitted that the decision is not only in his hands, despite Ducati previously saying he was the manufacturer's first choice. 

Now, Bautista has said: "If Ducati wants me to sign at World Ducati Week, they have to give me what I want. Simone Battistella [Bautista's agent] has other options for sure but I can’t tell you which one; we have some Plan Bs."

Bautista is over 100 points down on Toprak Razgatlioglu, who completed another hat-trick at Most.

For Bautista, the former MotoGP rider was scoreless on Sunday after a mistake in the Superpole Race was backed up by a collision at the start of Race 2, which saw him unable to remount his Panigale V4 R.

Bautista, who already left Ducati once in WorldSBK, believes his success puts him in a stronger position when it comes to negotiating. 

Bautista added: "In that time (2019) it was my first time in WorldSBK and now I'm a two-time world champion. So it is very different."

