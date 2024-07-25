Michael Van Der Mark: "Toprak’s performances are motivating"

Michael Van Der Mark is yet to stand on the WorldSBK podium so far in 2024, while Toprak Razgatlioglu has done so at every round this season.

Razgatlioglu has also won the last ten races in succession, meaning he has completed hat-tricks, as Misano, Donington Park and last weekend at Most.

Razgatlioglu is the only BMW rider to have finished on the podium so far this season, with Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff struggling to find consistent form.

But Van Der Mark showed signs of becoming a podium threat at Most, as he finished fifth in Race 2 after running as high as third for several laps.

“I gave so much energy to stay with Toprak and Nicolo but I rode too hard and lost a bit of pace," said Van Der Mark who was eventually overtaken by both Andrea Locatelli and Remy Gardner.

"The difference is so small that I tried to stay away from the group behind me but then Locatelli passed me.

"Personally, it was very nice to be fighting in the top positions again; I set the fastest lap which gave me a big confidence boost.

"I was disappointed to miss the podium but also because I threw away Superpole on Saturday. That’s where it all started.

"Toprak’s performances are motivating a lot and it’s good within the team to compare all the data.

"I knew when Toprak joined the team that he’s the best rider on the grid and all I can do is learn from him.

"I think I showed today that I’m adjusting my riding style and getting the best out of the bike.”