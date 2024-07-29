Puccetti to race official Kawasaki bike in 2025, three riders in contention for seat

Puccetti will continue their long-standing partnership with Kawasaki in WorldSBK next season, receiving a factory bike in the process.

Currently with Tito Rabat on their ZX-10RR machine, the Puccetti team are expected to head in a different direction in 2025.

Puccetti are one of the most successful satellite teams in the class, along with being one of the most reputable due to their longevity in the championship.

Three riders are reportedly in contention for the 2025 seat, the first being Garrett Gerloff.

The American rider will leave BMW after Bonovo's decision to split from the German manufacturer.

Gerloff, who has struggled for consistency in 2024, remains a big talent on the grid and could be a great option at Kawasaki, who have improved their bike this season.

The other current WorldSBK candidate is Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The Italian has endured a nightmare season with Motocorsa and is expected to leave the team in 2025.

As a result Rinaldi is also expected to leave Ducati, and with no factory rides open, the five-time Superbike race winner could slot in at Puccetti.

Rinaldi has been one of the best riders in WorldSBK over the last few seasons and would be an upgrade over Rabat who has once again struggled this year.

The third option touted is a surprise name in the form of Ryan Vickers who is going great guns in BSB this season.

Vickers, who is riding the R1 Yamaha, has five wins to his name this season and has emerged as a legit contender for a WorldSBK promotion.