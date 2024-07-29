Puccetti to race official Kawasaki bike in 2025, three riders in contention for seat

Puccetti will continue their partnership with Kawasaki in 2025.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Puccetti will continue their long-standing partnership with Kawasaki in WorldSBK next season, receiving a factory bike in the process.

Currently with Tito Rabat on their ZX-10RR machine, the Puccetti team are expected to head in a different direction in 2025. 

Puccetti are one of the most successful satellite teams in the class, along with being one of the most reputable due to their longevity in the championship. 

Three riders are reportedly in contention for the 2025 seat, the first being Garrett Gerloff.

The American rider will leave BMW after Bonovo's decision to split from the German manufacturer.

Gerloff, who has struggled for consistency in 2024, remains a big talent on the grid and could be a great option at Kawasaki, who have improved their bike this season.

The other current WorldSBK candidate is Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The Italian has endured a nightmare season with Motocorsa and is expected to leave the team in 2025.

As a result Rinaldi is also expected to leave Ducati, and with no factory rides open, the five-time Superbike race winner could slot in at Puccetti.

Rinaldi has been one of the best riders in WorldSBK over the last few seasons and would be an upgrade over Rabat who has once again struggled this year.

The third option touted is a surprise name in the form of Ryan Vickers who is going great guns in BSB this season.

Vickers, who is riding the R1 Yamaha, has five wins to his name this season and has emerged as a legit contender for a WorldSBK promotion. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19m ago
Pedro Acosta: Second half of 2024 MotoGP season will be "hectic"
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
49m ago
“They didn’t tell me that” - Lewis Hamilton was caught off-guard by George Russell’s strategy
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
53m ago
How to watch the British MotoGP at Silverstone on TV
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
WSBK
News
1h ago
Ducati make approach for Jack Miller to ride factory bike in WorldSBK
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes think one-stop strategy was “contributing factor” to George Russell’s DSQ
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium…

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Puccetti to race official Kawasaki bike in 2025, three riders in contention for seat
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
F1
Feature
1h ago
Belgian GP F1 driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc impress the most at Spa
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo admits "I had the opportunity to move to another team"
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin calls Ducati departure "a shame"
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin