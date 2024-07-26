Aragon to host WorldSBK until 2027

The Aragon Government and WorldSBK have agreed to a new multi-year deal.

WorldSBK racing will take place at the Spanish circuit until the end of 2027.

Aragon, which is set to host round ten of the 2024 season in September, is one of the most popular destinations for Superbike fans.

In 2023 Alvaro Bautista won two of the three races at Aragon, while former team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi was victorious in Race 1.

"We are delighted to secure the future of WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon," said Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director.

"Its spectacular layout makes it a favourite among motorcycle fans, producing thrilling races and presenting a significant challenge to all competitors.

"Additionally, the venue boasts excellent facilities overall.

"The recent upgrades underscore MotorLand Aragon's and the region's commitment to supporting world-class racing."