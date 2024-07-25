Toprak Razgatlioglu already planning next celebration: "I’ll jump in the swimming pool..."

Toprak Razgatlioglu admits "I need the world title" following his latest hat-trick.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was marvellous again last weekend as he completed his third consecutive WorldSBK hat-trick.

Three wins at Ducati back yard in Misano was followed up by another treble at Donington Park.

Razgatlioglu then dominated all three races at Most, another one of his favourite circuits on the Superbike schedule.

BMW and Razgatlioglu have been unbeatable since Assen, and the 2021 world champion needs just two more wins at Portimao to break the all-time record for most wins in succession. 

Razgatlioglu's impressive winning streak has also paved the way for some unique celebrations, which he intends to keep doing at Portimao next time out.

Speaking after his latest celebration at Most following Race 2, Razgatlioglu said: “A Turkish style celebration with backgammon! It wasn’t too long because normally the game takes ten minutes but we only played for 30 seconds because we don’t have a lot of time at the end of the race. 

"If we played it fully, maybe the others would be waiting for me on the podium. Now, I think each weekend for the celebration so perhaps if I win at Portimao, I’ll jump in the swimming pool. 

"This weekend is finished and again, we achieved a hat-trick. It’s an incredible weekend and incredible year for me. 

"I need two more wins to break the consecutive wins record. I hope we can stay like this all season, I need the world title. 

"We have many races and I think Alvaro will come back strong. I was almost crying for the Turkish fans that came here to support me. 

"Everyday, we’re getting famous and especially in Turkey, people are learning about me. 

"Thanks to all the Turkish fans and I’m hoping for more each weekend. I’m not as popular as Kenan but I think Zayn [Sofuoglu] is more popular than even Kenan!”

