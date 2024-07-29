Nicolo Bulega's update after medical checks following Marc Marquez incident

Nicolo Bulega provides an update to his physical condition following his last corner crash at Misano.

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

WorldSBK rider Nicolo Bulega has confirmed that "no serious damage" has occurred following his crash at Misano.

Bulega was running third in the Lenovo Race of Champions at World Ducati Week, before contact with Marc Marquez resulted in him crashing out.

Bulega was forced wide by Marquez as he quickly tucked the front-end of his Panigale V4 R. 

Never far from drama, Marc Marquez remained aboard his Gresini-inspired bike as he went on to claim P3 behind Francesco Bagnaia and Andrea Iannone.

Speaking about his condition after the incident, Bulega said: "Hi everyone, seeing the many messages you have sent me I’m happy to inform you that after various checks I have not found any serious damage to my shoulder, only a contusion to the clavier acromion joint, so I will have to do therapy and rehabilitation.

"However, I would like to clarify that I did not make any statement about the event and therefore what is read on the net is not relatable to me.

"Thanks for the love, now head to Portimao and go Ducati!"

Bulega has less than two weeks before he needs to back on a bike at the Portuguese World Superbikes round.

He is second in the WSBK standings, 64 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu.

