Ducati make approach for Jack Miller to ride factory bike in WorldSBK

Ducati have reportedly made an offer to sign Jack Miller in WorldSBK.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Ducati have reportedly made an offer to secure the services of Jack Miller in WorldSBK

Miller is at risk of losing his seat on the MotoGP grid after Trackhouse Racing confirmed the re-signing of Raul Fernandez - Ai Ogura is expected to sign a deal with the American team to race the second Aprilia bike.

At Pramac Yamaha, Miguel Oliveira is expected to sign while another Moto2 rider could be in line for the second seat. 

And now Autosport are reporting that Miller has been approached by Ducati for a factory seat in WorldSBK.

But how would that work?

If Miller signs with the Italian manufacturer he will replace Alvaro Bautista, who admitted he wanted to stay as recently as Most.

But Bautista's wage demands are said to be the main issue, which has led Ducati to look elsewhere. 

Ducati reportedly has a budget of around 1 million Euros for their two riders, combined.

Nicolo Bulega is making around 200,000 Euros in 2024, with Bautista taking home 750,000 thousand.

However, Bautista is said to want more while Ducati have already given Bulega a substantial raise to 450,000 thousand for 2025 due to his performances this season.

That means Bautista would need to take less to stay, something he's not at all interested in doing. 

That means the door is now open for Miller who is on the way out of KTM. 

But Ducati are not the only manufacturer looking to secure Miller in WorldSBK, as the Australian allegedly has a second full factory seat offer on the table.

Who that second offer is from is unclear as BMW, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha all have their 2025 factory line-ups already confirmed. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2m ago
Pedro Acosta: Second half of 2024 MotoGP season will be "hectic"
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
32m ago
“They didn’t tell me that” - Lewis Hamilton was caught off-guard by George Russell’s strategy
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
36m ago
How to watch the British MotoGP at Silverstone on TV
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
WSBK
News
52m ago
Ducati make approach for Jack Miller to ride factory bike in WorldSBK
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
55m ago
Mercedes think one-stop strategy was “contributing factor” to George Russell’s DSQ
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium…

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Puccetti to race official Kawasaki bike in 2025, three riders in contention for seat
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
F1
Feature
1h ago
Belgian GP F1 driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc impress the most at Spa
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo admits "I had the opportunity to move to another team"
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin calls Ducati departure "a shame"
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin