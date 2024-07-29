Ducati make approach for Jack Miller to ride factory bike in WorldSBK

Ducati have reportedly made an offer to secure the services of Jack Miller in WorldSBK.

Miller is at risk of losing his seat on the MotoGP grid after Trackhouse Racing confirmed the re-signing of Raul Fernandez - Ai Ogura is expected to sign a deal with the American team to race the second Aprilia bike.

At Pramac Yamaha, Miguel Oliveira is expected to sign while another Moto2 rider could be in line for the second seat.

And now Autosport are reporting that Miller has been approached by Ducati for a factory seat in WorldSBK.

But how would that work?

If Miller signs with the Italian manufacturer he will replace Alvaro Bautista, who admitted he wanted to stay as recently as Most.

But Bautista's wage demands are said to be the main issue, which has led Ducati to look elsewhere.

Ducati reportedly has a budget of around 1 million Euros for their two riders, combined.

Nicolo Bulega is making around 200,000 Euros in 2024, with Bautista taking home 750,000 thousand.

However, Bautista is said to want more while Ducati have already given Bulega a substantial raise to 450,000 thousand for 2025 due to his performances this season.

That means Bautista would need to take less to stay, something he's not at all interested in doing.

That means the door is now open for Miller who is on the way out of KTM.

But Ducati are not the only manufacturer looking to secure Miller in WorldSBK, as the Australian allegedly has a second full factory seat offer on the table.

Who that second offer is from is unclear as BMW, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha all have their 2025 factory line-ups already confirmed.