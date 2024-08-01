Michael Ruben Rinaldi admits talks with Kawasaki have taken place for 2025

Michael Ruben Rinaldi wishes to remain on the WorldSBK grid in 2025, but with whom remains to be seen.

Rinaldi lost his ride at the factory Ducati team to Nicolo Bulega, leading to a switch to Motocorsa for the current campaign.

But Rinaldi has struggled immensely which has brought his future with Ducati into question.

Discussing his plans for 2025, Rinaldi told WorldSBK.com: “I want to continue in WorldSBK; this year, I understand, more than anything, that I want to fight for positions at the top of the standings.

“When you fight for just entering the top ten, it’s difficult to stay there and keep fighting.

"My first goal is to have the correct solution, also on the technical side, so that I can fight for those positions.

"I need to find solutions for this year by working with the team and to be the best version of myself.

"Fighting for the top five consistently; after this, I start working for the future but for me, I want to find the best solution on the technical side to be on the top next year."

With Puccetti staying with Kawasaki next season, Rinaldi's name then appeared as a contender to replace Tito Rabat.

And Rinaldi has admitted that talks with Puccetti have taken place.

“There are many rumours… my manager speaks with many people and one of them as been Manuel Puccetti," said Rinaldi.

"However, it depends on many things because next year, there are only two or three teams left and many riders looking for a ride.

"Sometimes, there’s more to getting a ride than just getting results. We will see what happens; we are talking at the moment with some people.”

While Rinaldi's form over the last few seasons should make him a shoo-in to stay on the grid.

However, the Italian says it depends on other factors: “I wish to be on the grid in 2025 but it’s not just on my shoulders.

"I am 28 years old and have good results to stay in this championship. I have some things to show before I leave this class; I don’t think that we’ve reached our goal this season so I will need to try next season.

"If I am in or not is not only depending on me but I hope there’ll be the right situation and opportunity for me next year.”