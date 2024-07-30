Mia Rusthen update provided by family

Mia Rusthen's family have provided further updates on her condition, following her accident that led to her being in a coma.

Rusthen crashed during the season-opener of the new WorldWCW weekend at Misano in June.

After being immediately attended to, the race was postponed with Rusthen taken away by ambulance and transported to the Bufalini Trauma Centre in Cesena with what had been described as "polytrauma" - multiple traumatic injuries.

But following several updates, Rusthen's family provided the latest statement on July 29th.

"Dear all of you, we know a lot of people are wondering how Mia is doing, so here's a little update: Mia has now been transferred to Sunnaa Hospital for further rehabilitation and training after the accident during the first round WorldWCR on 15th June when Mia suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"The road back is long and difficult after such a serious injury. There are many phases and challenges along the way, and unfortunately, no one can predict the final outcome for quite some time yet.

"What we do know, on the other hand, is that Mia has the best conditions and that she is in the best hands. Mia is already showing impressive strength and willpower that makes small and big progress in the right direction every day.

"That being said, she's still in a phase where she needs calmness and protection. Mia can therefore not receive visitors properly yet as several have wondered.

"She is also not able to use social media or reply to messages herself at the moment. But good wishes and greetings are of course received with gratitude and handed over to Mia.

"It's also too early to say anything about Mia's possible comeback in road racing, other than that the season this year is at least over.

"That's why Mia is motivating to know that the World Championship spot awaits her the day she's possibly ready for it.

"Only time and patience will show Mia's path forward. And with her she has hope, strength and love in buckets and buckets. Thank you so much for all the support and concern that continues to come to Mia and us. Sincerely, Mia’s family.”