Sam Lowes calls WorldSBK "refreshing" as he reviews first half of 2024

One of four WorldSBK rookies in 2024, Sam Lowes has flashed potential on several occasions during the first part of the season.

15th in the standings, Lowes' pace on more than one occasion has been good enough for the top five in races, although he's yet to break through with that type of result.

What has contributed to Lowes not claiming a top five finish thus far, is he level in WorldSBK, which has arguably never been higher.

But that said, Lowes has always managed to remain a threat despite a recent arm pump issue.

Discussing the ups and downs of racing, Lowes told WorldSBK.com: “I think that’s racing; I’ve been on the other side of that when things are going good.

"At the end of the MotoGP season in the flyaways, the back-to-backs are tough or good. It can be like that; confidence can go from session to session and you can be right there.

"What’s amazing with WorldSBK is you get a lot of time on the bike, with three races a weekend and options to improve.

"Some who didn’t have a great Race 1, pulled it forward for Race 2.

"The Superpole Race is different because it’s flat out for ten laps and it depends on how you start and how you qualify but it’s mega fun to be involved in. For example, Jonny made big progress from Race 1 to Race 2. It’s nice to see that.”

Lowes then went onto the discuss the format which is different to MotoGP, as a third race is staged every weekend.

Lowes, who spent the last few seasons in Moto2, had only been accustomed to racing once per weekend.

“It’s been pretty bad in some areas but there’s been some good as well," said Lowes when discussing his first campaign in Superbike.

"It’s a lot different eight years in Moto2 and a year in MotoGP but I think the class is refreshing, the depth of field is really nice and the format is amazing.

"The Superpole Race is fantastic but I’ve still got a lot to learn and I’m still riding the bike a bit wrong.

"Being in a great team with great people, we know what we need to improve.”