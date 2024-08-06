Sam Lowes out of Portuguese WorldSBK with continued injury problem

Sam Lowes will sit out this weekend’s Portuguese WorldSBK round as he continues to recover from injury.

Lowes broke his left collarbone in a crash during the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Most during last month’s Czech Republic Round, and had been expected to make his return to WorldSBK action this weekend in Portimao.

However, despite undergoing what the Marc VDS team calls “round the clock treatment with the intention to compete in Portimao this weekend,” Lowes requires more time to allow his collarbone to fully heal.

“The 33-year-old is recovering well,” a Marc VDS team statement reads, “but after consulting with his medical team it has been decided the best course of action is to miss the Portuguese round to allow the left collarbone more time to fully heal.”

The statement adds that the satellite Ducati team expects Lowes to be fit to ride in a test planned for 15-16 August at the Circuito do Estoril in anticipation of the second WorldSBK round to take place in Portugal this year on 11-13 October.

Were Lowes able to take part in that test, his racing return would be expected to be the French Round at the Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours on 6-8 September.

Lowes is currently competing in his debut WorldSBK season as one of four satellite Ducati riders in the championship this year, having moved to the series this year following his departure from the Grand Prix paddock — where he’d raced since winning his World Supersport title in 2023 — at the end of the 2023 season.

The #14 currently sits 15th in the World Championship, having achieved a best race result of sixth in Race 2 at the Dutch Round.