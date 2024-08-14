Andrea Iannone teases big update on 2025 amid MotoGP and Ducati links

Andrea Iannone made a sensational comeback to full-time professional motorcycle racing this year after a four-year ban following a failed drugs test in 2019. Now, his racing future beyond 2024 is set to be decided.

Iannone, who is currently riding for the Go Eleven Ducati team in WorldSBK, has been linked with a number of teams throughout 2024; from the Pramac Yamaha team in MotoGP to the factory BMW and factory Ducati teams in World Superbike. But now it seems that Iannone will stay put in his current satellite Ducati setup for 2025.

“We start to discuss with Go Eleven, so we will see,” Iannone told WorldSBK.com at last weekend’s Portuguese WorldSBK.

“Nothing is sure, nothing is clear.”

Iannone is currently finding calmness from that he is currently only just over halfway through his debut WorldSBK campaign.

“I need to understand some things,” he said. “But I don’t stress because we have only finished half the season, and it’s my first year — I’m focused to improve race-by-race, and also I need to understand in my garage the potential we have with the people we have.”

Six races remain in the 2024 WorldSBK season, and Iannone thinks that the next round in France could offer some clarity.

“In Magny-Cours maybe we know something more,” the Italian said.

Although Iannone has contested wins and podiums in 2024, he has not been quiet about his ambitions.

“For sure, I want more, because for me my target is a little bit more than this,” Iannone said after finishing fourth in Race 2 at Portimao last weekend.

In fact, Iannone sees his future being right at the front of WorldSBK.

“I come back because I dream big,” he said. “I never give up, for sure. We will see because I think the fight with me and Toprak is a good show for the people at home, and for sure I’m excited to arrive and recover.”