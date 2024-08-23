Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son breaks world speed record at 194mph

Fastest child in the world record claimed by young Zayn Sofuoglu

Kenan Sofuoglu and his son
Kenan Sofuoglu wasn’t exactly known for holding back during his racing career, and that seems to have passed down to his son.

Sofuoglu won five Supersport World Championships during his racing career, and was known for the kind of hard, aggressive racing that is now attributable to the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Deniz Oncu, and Can Oncu.

While it’s difficult to judge the racing aggression of Zayn Sofuoglu, Kenan’s now-five-year-old son, it’s been clear for a while that the five-times World Champion has instilled in his son the same kind of desire to push limits that saw him become the most successful rider in World Supersport history.

Already at the age of three, Zayn Sofuoglu was driving a Ferrari around the karting circuit his father uses as a training facility for Razgatlioglu and the Oncu brothers.

He’s also taken part in kart races, and displayed some impressive bike skill on some small two-stroke dirt bikes.

Zayn’s efforts have seen the five-year-old amass an incredibly creepy 3.5-million-strong Instagram following, and his latest feat has seen him enter the record books.

The record in question for Sofuoglu is that of being the fastest child in the world, perhaps inspired by the run to 400kph completed by his father on a Kawasaki Ninja H2 R a few years ago.

It’s not exactly clear how Zayn’s new title has been verified, but his latest Instagram video shows him driving a V12 Lamborghini at 312kph, or 194mph — which is probably faster than most five-year-olds drive those plastic walking cars around a school playground, to be fair.

Unfortunately for the young Sofuoglu, if he wants to make it in motorcycling like his father, he’s got 13 years to wait before he’s 18 and can therefore race a 150mph Moto3 bike.

The good news is that, at 17, he’ll be eligible to drive an F1 car, so it’s not all bad.

