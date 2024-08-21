Ducati ‘doesn’t have a plan B’ amid Alvaro Bautista World Superbike talks

Ducati’s World Superbike team principal Serafino Foti says he has “no plan B” should negotiations with Alvaro Bautista over a 2025 deal break down.

The double WSBK champion’s future with the Italian marque has been a major talking point this year.

At one stage it looked unlikely that both parties would continue, with it thought Bautista’s salary expectations did not match what Ducati was willing to pay him.

This led to rumours of various riders being lined up to replace him, with MotoGP’s Jack Miller reportedly offered a contract by Ducati for its WSBK team.

However, ahead of the Portimao round Bautista revealed talks had been ongoing - though stressed that reports about his situation were "fake" and nothing has been signed.

Foti told WorldSBK.com on the situation: “We didn’t speak during the Portimao weekend because he prefers not to speak during the round.

“We will continue to work and whilst it isn’t defined yet, we’re close to trying to continue together.

“Soon, I can say if it’s 80% or 90% or 0% but I’m so confident. We don’t have any plan B because our goal is to continue with him.”

Foti stated earlier this month that it wants to get a deal with Bautista finalised by the end of August.

The WSBK rider market is steadily hotting up as more places on the grid are filled.

Last week Danilo Petrucci confirmed he would be staying with Barni Racing as the squad looks to expand to a two-rider effort in 2025.

Petrucci had expressed interest in a factory Ducati step for 2025 if Bautista did leave, but will remain with the Italian brand’s satellite squad instead.

Fellow satellite Ducati squad GoEleven also stated last week that it was keen to retain Andrea Iannone, but “have other options” should it fail to reach an agreement with the Italian.