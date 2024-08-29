Honda WorldSBK team manager confirms 2025 rider line-up

The 2024 WorldSBK season has been another difficult one for HRC, which has not yet achieved a podium this year.

There have been positive development signs here and there, but, in general, cracking the top 10 has proved a challenge for the riders of the Fireblade this season.

This is despite an updated base version of the CBR1000RR-R for this year, with aerodynamic developments over the previous version as well as a new two-motor throttle-by-wire system that allows for a smoother throttle application.

The technical package is not the only thing to have changed inside the HRC box from last year to this, however, as Leon Camier departed as team manager over the winter, replaced by former HRC MotoGP technician Jose Escamez.

“I take this as a positive experience and, of course, it’s not easy to raise a project like this up,” Escamez told WorldSBK.com of his first year in the production derivative series. “I don’t want to look back, only forward. I’m only trying to think in the future, dreaming about being where we want to be.”

For now, Escamez’ dreams are to be realised by Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona. Both Spaniards signed two-year deals with HRC last year, extending their respective terms with the team.

Although there are cases recently of contracts being terminated early in motorcycle racing, Escamez insists that both will see out the remainder of their respective deals.

“Our riders have two years on their contract which is 2024 and 2025 and we’ll keep this,” Escamez said.

“At this moment, it’ll be the same riders that we have right now. The bike has already had the launch presentation for next year, with some minor changes, but it’ll be pretty much the same bike.”