Yamaha regression not to blame for Jonathan Rea 2024 WSBK struggles, says Yamaha team boss

Pata Yamaha team boss Paul Denning believes that it’s not Yamaha’s performance that’s causing Jonathan Rea’s current WorldSBK struggles.

Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

Along with Toprak Razgatlioglu’s move from Yamaha to BMW, Jonathan Rea’s switch from Kawasaki to replace the Turkish rider at Yamaha was one of the most exciting rider transfers of last winter, arguably even since Rea himself left Honda for Kawasaki at the end of 2014.

But, while Razgatlioglu is now sitting on a 92-point championship lead over Ducati rookie Nicolo Bulega and has won the last 13 races in a row, Rea has yet to win aboard the Yamaha R1, and he has only scored one pole and one podium in the opening eight rounds of the season.

Despite this — and considering the context of Rea’s switch being that he was inheriting the bike that Razgatlioglu finished second overall with last season, with 33 podiums from 36 races, a worst finish of fourth, and six wins — Denning insists that the Yamaha has improved over last year.

“The package is better than last year and to not be in the same positions in the championship is a reflection of the strength and depth in the championship,” Denning explained.

“[Danilo] Petrucci is in his second year on the [Ducati], the obvious improvement led by Toprak [Razgatlioglu] on BMW’s side, Alex [Lowes] and Kawasaki clearly taking a substantial step forward compared to last year, [Andrea] Iannone’s not shy of getting involved.

“However you look through the field, there’re so many good riders on good bikes, it just takes a slight bit of underperformance.

“Our bike has measurably improved in a few areas and that’s reflected by the improvements we’ve seen over race distance. The competition is a lot stiffer and we need to do a lot more.

“Yamaha aren’t asleep in Japan or in the WorldSBK development centre in Milan and we’re working hard. The plan is always to try and improve the bike. No surrender and keep pushing.”

END GOAL: “If we can win a race before the end of the year then it’d be a spectacular result”

Compared to its previous multi-race-winning seasons, the factory Yamaha team is less optimistic about its ambitions for the remainder of 2024, despite the improvements Denning alluded to.

“If we can win a race before the end of the year then it’d be a spectacular result, based on where we are right now after seven rounds,” he said. “What would make us satisfied is continued improvements on both sides of the garage and particularly to give JR a package to fight at the front, which is clearly his position.”

F1
News
16m ago
Max Verstappen’s verdict: Are Red Bull’s struggles linked to Adrian Newey exit?
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
F1
News
25m ago
Alpine staff to protest against team's plans in Monza grandstand
Alpine
Alpine
F1
News
49m ago
George Russell confident Mercedes new floor ‘working as expected’ despite Zandvoort woes
George Russell at the Dutch Grand Prix
George Russell at the Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
50m ago
Francesco Bagnaia predicts “battle between all four of us” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, 2024…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Somkiat Chantra “crying” after finding out MotoGP future
Somkiat Chantra, 2024 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Somkiat Chantra, 2024 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez’s honesty over ending win drought at anti-clockwise Aragon
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff claims “communication” is “open” for Max Verstappen-Mercedes move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
1h ago
The “shocking” Ducati deficit Aprilia hopes to shut down in Aragon MotoGP race
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton weighs in on Lando Norris' chances of beating Max Verstappen to F1 title
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton