Dominique Aegerter post-surgery update from hospital after training crash

Dominique Aegerter has undergone surgery after a training accident.

Images show a wound to his shoulder.

A social media post confirmed: "Unfortunately I have been injured in a training incident in Austria while preparing for the rest of the season.

"I was flown back to Switzerland, where it was confirmed I have sustained multiple rib fractures and an injury to the right shoulder.

"I will undergo surgery for a stabilisation procedure. A full recovery timeline will be determined after the planned surgery, but I will not be at Magny Cours.

"Sorry to Yamaha, my team, my sponsors and all the fans!"

Aegerter has now completed his surgery and will miss at least next weekend's World Superbikes round.

He sits 11th in the WSBK standings, just behind Jonathan Rea.

GYTR GRT Yamaha have not yet clarified if a replacement will be named for Aegerter in Magny Cours.