BMW ‘doesn’t have many parts coming’ for World Superbike title run-in

“The package we have now will see us through to the end”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2024
BMW World Superbike team boss Shaun Muir says Toprak Razgatlioglu’s M1000RR won’t have many upgrades coming for the final rounds of 2024.

The 2021 world champion is well on his way to a second WSBK title and first with BMW, having amassed 15 race wins this season on the M1000RR.

Coming into this weekend’s Magny-Cours round of the campaign Razgatlioglu leads the standings by 92 points with five events remaining.

The BMW he is riding isn’t set to receive too many more updates before the end of the year, though this isn’t likely to derail Razgatlioglu’s title charge.

“We don’t have many parts coming now until the first pre-season test of 2025,” Muir told WorldSBK.com.

“It’s some electronic upgrades to do with electronic strategy and fault finding.

“The package we have today will see us through until the end of the final race.”

Reflecting on the season so far, Muir says Razgatlioglu’s first impressions of the BMW in testing stand out as a highlight for him.

“We had a difficult December test because of the whole timing of Toprak being able to ride the BMW,” he added.

“We had a moment in Valencia. We were still quite unsure, but Toprak made a brave decision to move away from Yamaha onto this package.

“It was really at Valencia where his eyes widened and thought, ‘Do you know what? I have made the right decision. I know we can make this bike work; I know we can make this package work, what we have now is good enough.’

“That was the first one because it was like, wow, we can really enjoy our Christmas turkey.

“The second one was clearly that amazing ride to come back and beat Nicolo [Bulega] in Barcelona.

“Not the move in the Superpole Race, but to come from 3.3 seconds down and to do that.

“It was a little bit of a rookie race for Nicolo to use his tyres as he did, but it was also really measured by Toprak.

“Coming out of that event, the race time in Race 1 and Race 2 of Toprak’s were identical within a few tenths of a second in overall race time.

“That was a sensational performance from him, and it just made us realise that we’ve got such a talent.”

