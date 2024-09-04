Emotional Danilo Petrucci: “The accident changed me; I couldn’t eat or shower”

Danilo Petrucci has opened up on his terrifying crash which left him needing multiple surgeries.

A motocross crash in April left him with broken teeth, his jaw in two parts, a broken collarbone shoulder blade and skin lacerations.

Miraculously, the Barni Ducati rider only missed a single World Superbikes round as he recovered.

He emotionally reflected: “The accident has changed me a bit because I understood the value of life and the value of small things.

“After the accident, I couldn’t, for example, eat or shower by myself.

“I really missed normal life and I understood that I’m really lucky to be healthy, fit and have this kind of life. I appreciate what I have more.

“The team owner, Marco Barnabo, was the first person after my family to join me at the hospital and he was really sad.

“Then, in the same week, he was able to win his first race with this team.

“I sent a message to him, and I said, ‘This has been our lucky week because I’m alive and you won the first race’.”

Podium at Most 'an accident'

Petrucci has remarkably hit form since returning from his serious accident.

He brilliantly finished sixth at his home round in Italy after returning, and has since been runner-up at Most and Portimao.

“Misano was really tough,” he said. “After Free Practice on Friday, I said, ‘Look, I’ll try to do the race but I’m really not sure I’ll be able to complete it’.

“I found the strength from all the fans. I’ve never seen so many people cheering for me. I didn’t expect so much love. I’ve never seen it in any of my races before in WorldSBK or MotoGP.

“Hundreds of people outside my box were waiting for me. On one hand, I was really happy but on the other, I got a bit of pressure because I said, ‘I can’t quit now!’

“I had to do something for them. Race 2 was a nightmare with the pain but being the top Independent and seeing all the people at Parc Ferme was worth the sacrifice and the pain I felt in the previous months.

“The podium at Most, after the accident, is something I will always remember. It wasn’t an easy race.

“There was a big fight with Iannone at the end of the race. We shared the podium and that meant a lot for both of us but especially for me.

“For some days, I didn’t know if I was able to be fast again so it was like removing a stone from my shoulder. I feel more relaxed now.”

The 33-year-old former MotoGP rider has recently penned a deal to stay with Barni Ducati in WSBK for 2025, a third season with the team.