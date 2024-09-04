Familiar face returns to WSBK to replace Yamaha’s injured Dominique Aegerter

Alessandro Delbianco will race this weekend in the World Superbike Championship round at Magny-Cours as a replacement for Dominique Aegerter.

GYTR GRT Yamaha rider Aegerter is injured after an accident in training.

He sustained sustained multiple rib fractures and an injury to the right shoulder which required surgery. After being flown back to Switzerland, Aegerter is recovering from his operation.

Delbianco, a familiar face in WSBK, will step in for him at Magny-Cours.

The Italian rider has been racing domestically for Yamaha.

Delbianco competed in one WSBK round in 2022, and one in 2021. He didn't finish any race on either occasion.

It has been five years since Delbianco was a full-time WSBK rider.

He finished 18th overall in 2019 representing MIE Honda.

Delbianco has since raced in the CIV Superbike championship in Italy. He has twice finished as runner-up on Aprilia machinery, before switching to Yamaha last year.

He said about returning to WSBK: “I'm very grateful for this opportunity, but at the same time, I would like to wish a speedy recovery to Dominique.

"I'll try to enjoy as much as I can this weekend, aware that it'll be a great experience. I would also like to say a massive thank you to Filippo and Yamaha for thinking of me as an option for this round, I can't wait to be on track Friday morning for the first session of free practice.”

Team Manager Filipo Conti added: “We're very sorry for what happened to Dominique, we wish him a very speedy recovery, hoping to have him back as soon as possible in the garage.

"At the same time, we would like to welcome Alessandro with us. We're happy we'll be able to give him this opportunity and we believe he'll be a great addition to our team, aware of his talent and his experience on the Yamaha R1 machine as he already proved in the Italian championship where he's having a strong season there.

"Moreover, we're confident we'll be able to enjoy a solid weekend with Remy; we had a good first half of the season and we're keen to enjoy a strong season finale and to make further progress, so we cannot wait to be back on track.”