British Superbikes team announce wildcard entry to WSBK finale

They will race on WorldSBK-spec Yamaha R1 machines

Kyle Ryde
The British Superbike Championship's OMG Racing UK Team will enter the season-finale World Superbikes round at Jerez as wildcards.

Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers will be on track at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the last round of 2024.

They will race on WorldSBK-spec Yamaha R1 machines.

Ryde and Vickers will benefit from the Magneti Marelli electronics used by Yamaha, and will be closely overseen by Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Racing & Development for their appearance.

OMG Racing UK Team won the 2022 BSB title. This year, Ryde is 19 points behind championship leader Tommy Bridewell currently.

Ryde said: “It’s obviously really exciting to hear that the team will be going to compete in the final round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Jerez, and it is something I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do. 

"I love Jerez, it is such an awesome track. I did a few laps there on my R6 earlier this year, and I really like the circuit, so I’m already itching to get out on the World Superbike-spec R1. The team are working hard behind the scenes now to get it all ready, and I just can’t wait. 

"Thank you to Alan, Paul and all my guys for giving up their time and efforts to give us the chance to ride on the world stage.”

Vickers added: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race at Jerez for the final round of WorldSBK. I’m eager to get out there and give it a shot with the same team and bike, just upgraded to the World Superbike-spec. 

"I think it’ll be a good indication as to where we are as a team and how our bike is compared to the world bike. Kyle and I both feel really good on our R1 in Britain, so it’ll be interesting to see how it feels when we put the World Superbike electronics in. 

"Jerez is one of my favourite tracks, I did a test there on a Superbike back in 2019 and I’m excited to get back there this year.”

Alan Gardner, Team Owner, said: “We’re excited to confirm that the OMG Yamaha Team are heading to WorldSBK later this year to compete in the final round of the Championship at Jerez. 

"It’s a great opportunity to show what we can do compared to the other Yamaha teams and riders at a circuit both riders know well. We’re in a good place going into the final few rounds of the British Superbike championship, so we’ll be giving it our all to try and head to the world stage as BSB champions. 

"We’d like to thank Yamaha Motor Europe who will be helping us with setting up the R1, but also to our partners for helping make it happen.”

Team Principal Paul Curran said: “It’s great to be able to give our team the chance to compete in WorldSBK at Jerez later this year. The whole team have worked hard to be where we are heading into the final three rounds of the BSB championship, and I think we can put on a strong showing when we get to Spain in October. 

"Jerez is up there as one of the best circuits in the world so naturally we’re hoping to put on a good performance for our fans, partners and ourselves. 

"We have technical support from Yamaha Motor Europe who will assist with setting up the World Superbike-spec Yamaha R1, but I’m confident we’ll use the machinery to our advantage and come away with our heads held high.”

