Alvaro Bautista signs one-year WorldSBK extension with Ducati

Alvaro Bautista has re-signed with Ducati to race in the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

The two-times World Superbike Champion will continue in Ducati's factory team for at least another year, ending speculation over his potential retirement.

The announcement was made in the lead up to this weekend’s WorldSBK French Round, round eight of the 2024 season.

Bautista won both his World Superbike titles with Ducati, in 2022 and again in 2023. Currently, the Spanish rider is sitting third in the 2024 riders’ standings, having come into the season while still recovering his fitness after a back injury sustained at the end of 2023 while testing a Ducati Desmosedici MotoGP bike in preparation for his wildcard at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Bautista currently sits 142 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu, and 50 points behind his rookie teammate Nicolo Bulega, having gone winless since the Superpole Race at the Dutch Round.

"I am thrilled to continue another season with Ducati, with Aruba and with this beautiful team that represents a family to me,” Bautista said. “I feel physically and mentally perfect, and I am sure I can still be very competitive. Furthermore, there is an extraordinary relationship with everyone, from the mechanics to the management, to the sponsors, which is why I am even happier.”

Stefano Cecconi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati team principal, said: "I have said many times that our priority was to continue with Alvaro and I couldn't wait to be able to announce the renewal of our collaboration officially.

“It is a pleasure to work with him, both from a personal and professional point of view. I am convinced that by continuing to work hard together, we will be able to overcome the new challenges that the new regulations offer us.

“During the last few races we have found solutions that have allowed Alvaro to rediscover the sensations that were a bit lacking at the beginning of the year. Now, we must continue on this path to make a grand season finale and close the gap that separates us from the top.”

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna was instrumental in bringing Bautista to Ducati’s factory WorldSBK project from MotoGP in 2019, and also in bringing him back to the Italian marque in 2022 following Bautista’s unsuccessful two years with Honda.

"We are delighted to continue with Alvaro Bautista,” Dall’Igna said. “He has given us great emotions in recent seasons, and his talent certainly remains unquestionable. The new regulations and the very high level reached by the World Superbike Championship will make 2025 challenging, but we are ready to face it together.

“For now, it is important to stay focused on the current season: the Championship is still long, and we will do everything we can to put Alvaro in a position to defend the World Title till the end.”

The announcement of Bautista is also, indirectly, confirmation that, should current WorldSSP points leader Adrian Huertas, who rides for the Aruba.it Ducati team's Supersport team, step up to WorldSBK next year, it will not be with Ducati's factory squad as it was for Nicolo Bulega last winter.