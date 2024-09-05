Podiums the target for Danilo Petrucci in remainder of WorldSBK 2024

Danilo Petrucci has already beaten his podium tally of his debut WorldSBK season in 2024, but is after more in the five remaining rounds.

The Italian’s form so far this year has come in spite of a huge motocross training crash back in March that kept him out of round three of the season at Assen.

Ironically, Petrucci’s absence in the Netherlands opened the door for Nicholas Spinelli to replace him, and win on-debut in World Superbikes.

Petrucci, still without a WorldSBK win, has nonetheless secured his 2025 future, the Italian set for a third season with the Barni team, announced after the previous round at Portimao.

“I’m really happy to be in the Barni team again, for the 2025 season,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com. “Barni Spark Racing was the last team I was racing with before going to MotoGP, and more or less it’s the same team when I came back.

“I really love the team and the feeling we have. I think we have the potential to be even faster than the past. I can’t wait to begin another season with them.”

Although his future is secured with Barni for 2025, Petrucci remains ambitious for 2024.

The Italian has four podiums to his name so far this season, already more than his total for the whole of 2023, but returning to the rostrum is the Italian’s target for the remainder of the year.

“For the remaining races of the season, the goal is to stand on the podium as many times as possible,” Petrucci said. “I think Magny-Cours or Aragon will be two races where I can be fast.

“Magny-Cours is a track that I like. Aragon last year, it was a shame because I was fast but I crashed in the first lap of Superpole and started last. Despite that, in Race 1, I finished fifth. It was a missed opportunity.

“It’s been almost a year that I’ve been waiting for Aragon to recover from the big mistake I did.”