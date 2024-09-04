Andrea Iannone set for 2025 decision amid Yamaha and Ducati tug-of-war

Andrea Iannone is reportedly deciding between Ducati and Yamaha for his 2025 race seat.

The Italian rider will stay in the World Superbike Championship next year but still hasn’t penned a contract.

The Aruba.it Ducati opportunity has vanished due to Alvaro Bautista’s decision to continue for another season.

Yamaha have entered the picture as a possible landing spot for Iannone, Motosprint report.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK would replace Dominique Aegerter with Iannone, the report claims.

Iannone already shares sponsors with Yamaha, namely Prometeon and Pata.

“GRT is seriously intriguing Iannone,” the Italian publication reports.

Iannone has “intensified contacts” with Yamaha, it is claimed.

However, he is also negotiating to stay with his current Go Eleven Ducati team.

It means Iannone has a major choice to make.

Reports in Italy suggest that Iannone must decide which option to commit to by this weekend’s WSBK round at Magny-Cours.

Now aged 35, Iannone has made a largely impressive return to professional motorcycle racing this season after a four-year doping ban elapsed.

Go Eleven were the team who placed their faith in his comeback, and he has rewarded them by fighting to sixth position in the WSBK standings.

He has twice achieved P2 and also claimed a P3 in a promising return to racing.

But his choice for 2025 requires Iannone to back Ducati machinery, which currently leads the way in MotoGP and WSBK, or Yamaha whose top WSBK rider is currently sixth-placed Andrea Locatelli.