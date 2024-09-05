Toprak Razgatlioglu on Alvaro Bautista: “This year, I don’t know why he is lost”

Toprak Razgatlioglu reacts to news that Alvaro Bautista will stay in 2025

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu is looking ahead to another year of scrapping with old rival Alvaro Bautista.

Bautista ended months of doubts about whether he might retire by penning a new contract for 2025 with Aruba.it Ducati’s World Superbike Championship team.

Although Bautista has been unable to keep pace with the mighty Razgatlioglu this year, their rivalry can renew next season because he has opted against retirement.

“I am very happy for him,” Razgatlioglu said.

“He’s a very strong rider and an experienced rider.

“This year, I don’t know why he is lost.

“I know him - especially in his head, he is very strong. He will come back strong, I know this.

“Next year we will ride again with him, and I’m happy for this. I am good at fighting with him, especially last year.

“He will stay one more year in Superbike and we will fight again with him.”

This weekend’s Magny-Cours WSBK round offers Bautista a chance to hasten his recovery from a poor year.

But for Razgatlioglu the story is very different.

He is returning to the scene of his first WSBK race, and his first WSBK victory, in imperious form.

“This track is my favourite,” Razgatlioglu said. “In 2019 I will never forget, it’s the best race of my career. I was 16th and I won.

“This time it’s a different brand and a new bike. In general, we are strong here.”

Razgatlioglu has already broken the record for 13 consecutive WSBK race wins.

On Saturday in France he is bidding for a 16th.

He said: “In Portimao I focused on this for the record. But now I am not focused on it.

“This weekend is difficult because of the weather. If on Saturday it rains, and the conditions are wet…

“I have never won in the world championship in wet conditions.

“For me, I am just looking day by day.”

Razgatlioglu has a 64-point advantage at the top of the WSBK championship, ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

He is on track for a second WSBK championship, and his first with BMW.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin points out key contenders at Misano despite last year’s dominance
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
3h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi “considering other options” to WorldSBK in 2025
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Alex Marquez accepts Bagnaia’s apology - but “damage is done”
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals 'couple of teams reached out' before committing to VCARB
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK
News
4h ago
Sam Lowes' "missing a bit of power" fitness update upon comeback
Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez gathered Santi Hernandez and Honda to ‘feel part of Aragon victory’
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
4h ago
“No forward progress” in Scott Redding BMW WorldSBK negotiations
Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes confident in new F1 floor gains - but hint at handling concerns
Mercedes on track at Monza
Mercedes on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia apologises: “Sorry to Alex Marquez for the strong words”
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia