Toprak Razgatlioglu on Alvaro Bautista: “This year, I don’t know why he is lost”

Toprak Razgatlioglu is looking ahead to another year of scrapping with old rival Alvaro Bautista.

Bautista ended months of doubts about whether he might retire by penning a new contract for 2025 with Aruba.it Ducati’s World Superbike Championship team.

Although Bautista has been unable to keep pace with the mighty Razgatlioglu this year, their rivalry can renew next season because he has opted against retirement.

“I am very happy for him,” Razgatlioglu said.

“He’s a very strong rider and an experienced rider.

“This year, I don’t know why he is lost.

“I know him - especially in his head, he is very strong. He will come back strong, I know this.

“Next year we will ride again with him, and I’m happy for this. I am good at fighting with him, especially last year.

“He will stay one more year in Superbike and we will fight again with him.”

This weekend’s Magny-Cours WSBK round offers Bautista a chance to hasten his recovery from a poor year.

But for Razgatlioglu the story is very different.

He is returning to the scene of his first WSBK race, and his first WSBK victory, in imperious form.

“This track is my favourite,” Razgatlioglu said. “In 2019 I will never forget, it’s the best race of my career. I was 16th and I won.

“This time it’s a different brand and a new bike. In general, we are strong here.”

Razgatlioglu has already broken the record for 13 consecutive WSBK race wins.

On Saturday in France he is bidding for a 16th.

He said: “In Portimao I focused on this for the record. But now I am not focused on it.

“This weekend is difficult because of the weather. If on Saturday it rains, and the conditions are wet…

“I have never won in the world championship in wet conditions.

“For me, I am just looking day by day.”

Razgatlioglu has a 64-point advantage at the top of the WSBK championship, ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

He is on track for a second WSBK championship, and his first with BMW.