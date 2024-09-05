Andrea Iannone to Yamaha? ‘The Maniac’ provides key update

Andrea Iannone has admitted that Yamaha are a tempting option for 2025.

The Italian rider returned from a four-year doping ban this season with Go Eleven Ducati.

Iannone has impressed, especially considering his long absence from racing, and is now coveted by a rival manufacturer.

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK are a possible landing spot for 2025, Iannone admitted ahead of this weekend’s World Superbike Championship round at Magny-Cours.

Asked for an update on his contract negotiations, Iannone said: “Nothing so different from Portimao but, for sure, I thought a lot about my future.

“It’s not easy to make that choice. I analysed every detail because I think it’s the most important choice I’ll make in my life about my career.

“I think, in the next two or three years, I have the chance to fight for the Championship and I want to arrive ready for this.

“I need a little bit more time.”

Iannone was quizzed about what his options were, and he answered: “GoEleven, Yamaha, say never say.

“I don’t know. Anything in life is possible.”

Alvaro Bautista’s decision to remain in WSBK for another year with Aruba.it Ducati has removed one coveted bike from the equation.

It should also hasten the rider market movements of Bautista’s rivals.

Iannone, now 35, is seeking to add a championship to a career which includes controversy.

The decision revolves around selectin Ducati or Yamaha machinery.

Ducati, clearly, are leading the way in WSBK and MotoGP currently. But Yamaha’s project is attracting interest from Iannone.

Clearly, he is refusing to rush his decision.