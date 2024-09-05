“No forward progress” in Scott Redding BMW WorldSBK negotiations

“I’m feeling good where I am and with BMW, so I’m just waiting to see an outcome at the moment.”

Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Scott Redding’s WorldSBK future remains uncertain, but the British rider is sure that his current manufacturer is a good fit for him.

Redding joined BMW in 2022 after being let go by Ducati when the Italian brand welcomed back Alvaro Bautista. Two winless seasons in BMW’s factory team saw Redding replaced for this year by Toprak Razgatlioglu, with the #45 being moved to the satellite Bonovo MGM team.

The MGM squad will part with BMW at the end of this season, and BMW is reportedly set to run only the two bikes of its factory team in 2025, meaning Redding seems set to either change brands or leave WorldSBK.

With Redding’s future still in the balance, there is still little for him to reveal ahead of this weekend’s French Round at Magny-Cours.

“It’s the same as when you asked me last time,” Redding said to WorldSBK.com. “There’s been no forward progress, should we say, at the moment. I’m feeling good where I am and with BMW, so I’m just waiting to see an outcome at the moment.

“Time is ticking, which isn’t good, especially looking at the scenario. I’m doing the best I can and this weekend, I’d like to get some more results that will maybe help me with my future.”

Part of the confusion for Redding is that his current BMW contract isn’t due to run out until the end of 2025.

“The thing is we know I have a contract,” he said. “My aim and reality is to stay here in WorldSBK with BMW. There’s not much more I can tell you.”

