Toprak Razgatlioglu confirms WorldSBK comeback plans

Current WorldSBK points leader Toprak Razgatlioglu has revealed his plans for returning to action in the production derivative championship after crashing out of this weekend's French Round at Magny-Cours.

The Turkish rider suffered a mild traumatic pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung, when he crashed and hit a trackside barrier in FP2 on Friday afternoon.

Razgatlioglu appears to have come away from the crash without any broken bones, and was back in the WorldSBK paddock on Saturday to watch his BMW teammate Michael van der Mark take his first victory in almost three years in Race 1.

Speaking about his own plans to return to racing, Razgatlioglu confirmed to WorldSBK.com that he expects to be back at the next round of the championship: round nine in Cremona, Italy.

“I hope to be back in two weeks’ time in Cremona," he said. "We’ll have checks again, but I think it should be okay.

"I want to thank all the medical staff at the track and in Moulins hospital. And I want to thank everybody for the many messages and best wishes. See you soon on track again!”

Speaking about van der Mark's win, Razgatioglu said: “Michael did an incredible job today. He is always strong in wet conditions, and he showed that again. It was a fantastic ride.

"He did not take a risk, he was just riding smoothly and finally he got the deserved win.

"It's a pity that I can’t take part in the races after my crash yesterday, but my recovery is the most important thing. This is what I focus on now.”

Razgatlioglu took a 92-point lead over Nicolo Bulega to France, but the Italian rookie's first DNF of the season struck in Race 1, as Bulega crashed out at the final chicane at the end of the first lap. Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista finished second in Race 1, reducing his deficit to Razgatlioglu to 122 points.