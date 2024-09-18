Official: Toprak Razgatlioglu out of Cremona World Superbike round

Championship leader forced to sit out Italy round

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2024
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2024
© Gold and Goose

World Superbike Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu has been ruled out of this weekend’s Cremona round due to injuries suffered in France.

The BMW rider came into the previous round at Magny-Cours on a streak of 13 successive victories in the series, which gave him a commanding lead in the standings.

However, he crashed in the FP3 session at the French venue at the Lycee corner and hit the barrier on the inside of the turn.

It left him with a partial collapse of the lung and forced him to miss all three races at Magny-Cours.

In a statement immediately after the French round of the 2024 season, Razgatlioglu said he had hoped to be able to compete at the Cremona round.

However, he and BMW have confirmed he will miss this weekend’s racing in order to prioritise his recovery with the aim of being able to return at Aragon.

“I would have loved to be back on track in Cremona, but the recovery of the mild pneumothorax is taking longer than I initially hoped,” he said.

“It’s important that I make a full recovery, and my goal now is to return on my BMW M1000RR at the next race weekend at MotorLand Aragon.

“But we need to wait and take it step by step. One thing is certain: as soon as possible and when my health allows, I will re-join the championship fight!

“I’ll be rooting for my team at Cremona, and I hope to see the BMW M1000RR at the front and on the podium.

“A big thanks to everyone who’s been supporting me through this tough time – we’ll see each other back on the track soon!”

Razgatlioglu’s absence from the Cremona round opens the door for Ducati and Nicolo Bulega to properly propel themselves into championship contention.

Following the French round, Bulega had closed his deficit to Razgatlioglu to 55 points with four events remaining in the 2024 season.

Markus Reiterberger, who won the 2018 Superstock 1000 title with BMW, will replace Razgatlioglu at Cremona.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, sad: “Toprak’s complete recovery is the top priority for everyone.

“Everything else takes a back seat for now. That’s why we decided together that he will not return to racing at Cremona.

“He’s in good hands and working closely with the medical team to get back on his BMW M1000RR by the next race weekend at MotorLand Aragon.

“However, we will take all the time needed. In Markus Reiterberger, we have an excellent stand-in for Cremona, who brings a wealth of experience with the bike, WorldSBK, the team, and BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

“He will focus on basic and preparation work during the weekend, gathering crucial information so that Toprak can fight for the championship with the best possible material after his comeback.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2024
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2024
© Gold and Goose
