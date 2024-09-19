Yamaha launches new race-focused R1

2025 will see the launch of a new Yamaha R1, designed specifically for the race track.

2025 Yamaha R1 Race.
© Yamaha

A new Yamaha R1 will arrive in 2025, completely focused on the race track.

The new bike, called the Yamaha R1 Race, will come complete with aerodynamic wings, upgraded KYB suspension, new Brembo brakes, and a new electronics package.

The result for regular track day consumers is a higher performance version of what was already one of the more approachable high performance sports bikes on the market.

But what will it mean for Yamaha’s racing efforts? It at least confirms that the withdrawal of the R1 as a road-going model from 2025 — as was revealed by Yamaha earlier this year — will not leave it completely without a racing presence.

However, with the new R1 Race utilising essentially the same base as the current R1, it’s also perhaps not the answer to Yamaha’s current WorldSBK slump — the Japanese brand is without a victory in 2024, despite having signed Jonathan Rea for this season.

The new bike will use the same 998cc CP4 engine as is used in the current bike, as well as the Deltabox frame design that has been a cornerstone of Yamaha’s performance models since 1985.

Since 2022, when Alvaro Bautista dominated WorldSBK largely through an abundance of straight line speed, Yamaha’s absence of outright horsepower compared to some of its rivals has become more apparent, and, with the new bike still putting out ‘only’ 197bhp (compared to the 230bhp of the 2025 Panigale V4 in stock specification), it seems likely that the R1’s straight line disadvantage will remain with this new homologation model.

WorldSBK has also published an updated list of homologated motorcycles for WorldSBK, which now includes the updated Yamaha R1.

