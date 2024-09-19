Decision made on Alvaro Bautista fitness for Italian World Superbike

Alvaro Bautista has been declared fit for this weekend’s WorldSBK Italian Round at Cremona.

The Spanish rider broke the eighth rib in his left ribcage in a Supeprole Race crash at the French Round two weeks ago, ruling him out of action in Race 2 at Magny-Cours.

Ahead of the Italian Round this weekend, the reigning champion was assessed by the WorldSBK medical director, Monica Lazzarotti, and declared fit ahead of FP1.

“I’m fit for FP1,” Bautista said after receiving the news of the decision. “After that, we’ll have to see. I have to check my condition and how I can ride the bike. I can start in FP1 – good news.”

After FP1, Bautista’s condition will be reviewed again to assess whether he will be able to continue his participation at the Italian Round from FP2 onwards.

Bautista enters the Italian round this weekend 122 points behind Toprak Razgatlioglu — who is not competing this weekend as he continues to recover from the collapsed lung suffered in FP2 at Magny-Cours — in the riders’ standings, and 67 points behind his rookie teammate, Nicolo Bulega.