Michael van der Mark plans Toprak Razgatlioglu assistance at Italian World Superbike

“If we can take some points off Toprak’s rivals, it’ll be a really good weekend.”

Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. - Gold and Goose
Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 French WorldSBK, parc…
© Gold & Goose

Michael van der Mark secured his first WorldSBK race win in almost three years at the French Round two weeks ago. Now he is planning to use his speed to assist his absent, title contending teammate, Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Van der Mark’s Magny-Cours win may have come in the rain, but he also showed strong pace in the dry in France, topping FP2, for example.

“Magny-Cours was a nice weekend for me, finally being back on the podium and winning; it was fantastic,” van der Mark told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Italian Round.

“There were a lot of emotions because there was a mixed feeling in the team, with Toprak [Razgatlioglu] crashing and being unfit.”

Switching focus to this weekend’s Italian Round at Cremona, where Razgatlioglu is absent as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in France, van der Mark suggested he might be able to help his teammate’s title chances.

“I’m feeling good and very strong,” van der Mark said. “I think we’re able to fight for the podium again this weekend. We’ve seen in the last couple of rounds, I’m getting stronger and stronger. I’m fighting for the podium.

“We should be able to fight for the podium and if we can take some points off Toprak’s rivals, it’ll be a really good weekend.”

Razgatlioglu’s lead in the championship is 55 points over Nicolo Bulega, who won both Sunday races in France. With 62 points available this weekend, it is a mathematical possibility that Bulega could take the championship lead ahead of next weekend’s Aragon Round.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista is 122 points behind the Turkish rider ahead of this weekend’s race at Cremona. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
7m ago
Lewis Hamilton “lost” after 'trying everything’ with Mercedes F1 car
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
8m ago
Lando Norris issues McLaren warning despite being in “a good place” in Singapore
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
58m ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia on record pace as Martin crashes in Practice
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris tops second Singapore GP practice as George Russell crashes late on
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP

More News

F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Italian World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Alex Lowes beats Danilo Petrucci to top time
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Tony Arbolino, 2024, Practice, Emilia Romagna, Misano
Tony Arbolino, 2024, Practice, Emilia Romagna, Misano
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
1h ago
Italian World Superbikes: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
© Gold & Goose