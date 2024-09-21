Ryan Vickers lands World Superbike ride for 2025

The British rider will race for the Motocorsa Ducati team next season.

Ryan Vickers signs for Motocorsa Ducati for WorldSBK 2025. Credit: WorldSBK.
© WorldSBK

Ryan Vickers has secured a World Superbike ride for 2025, as he is set to join the Motocorsa Ducati team.

Vickers, who currently races for the OMG Racing Yamaha team in BSB, will be the third high-profile BSB rider to make the switch to WorldSBK in the last few years, after Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray made the step to the World Championship in recent years.

While Mackenzie and Ray have joined Honda and Yamaha satellite teams, respectively, though, Vickers will jump on a Ducati Panigale V4 R, arguably the most competitive bike on WorldSBK grid.

Vickers, who was recently announced to be leaving the OMG Yamaha team, will replace Michael Ruben Rinaldi, the Italian who currently lies 17th in the 2024 WorldSBK riders’ standings.

“Motocorsa is pleased to announce Ryan Vickers for 2025,” a statement from the Italian team reads.

“The rider, [...] one of the youngest riders to take part in British Superbike, has already achieved 7 wins and 13 podiums in the British Championship.

“Ryan Vickers currently rides with OMG Grilla Yamaha Racing and will soon be working with Motocorsa, which will provide him with a Ducati Panigale V4 R 2025.

“The entire Motocorsa team hopes that he will be able to return to the results he has already seen in previous superbike seasons.

“With renewed commitment and enthusiasm Motocorsa thanks and bids farewell to Michael Ruben Rinaldi.”

