Barni Ducati expands in World Superbike 2025 as Yari Montella steps up

Barni Spark Ducati has confirmed that it will expand its World Superbike presence from one bike to two in 2025, signing Yari Montella.

Montella, who currently rides for Barni in the World Supersport Championship and sits second in the riders’ standings to Adrian Huertas (who himself will move to the Italtrans team in Moto2 next year), will partner Danilo Petrucci at Barni in 2025.

“For my career, this is a very important moment,” Montella said.

“Reaching the top category was my goal, it was a dream, to be honest. Doing it with a team I've worked with for two years and having a teammate like [Danilo] Petrucci makes it even more special.

“In this situation, I have the opportunity to learn and ‘steal’ many small secrets from the team and my teammate. Compared to WorldSSP, there will be many more variables to manage, but I can't wait to start competing in WorldSBK.

“However, I haven’t started thinking about 2025 yet; I'm very focused on finishing this WorldSSP season in the best way possible.

“After the races in Jerez, I will start considering the new bike.”

Barni Spark Racing Team Manager Marco Barnabo added: “Fielding a second bike in WorldSBK is a very important decision for us; we’ve been working well, and all the conditions were right to take this step.

“On one hand, Yari has shown over the past two years with us that he deserves the promotion to the higher category, and it was right to continue this journey together.

“On the other hand, our intention has always been to keep growing.

“In these years, we've always worked hard, and with the second Superbike, we are reaping the rewards of our efforts, thanks also to the support of the sponsors who have decided to stand by our side.”