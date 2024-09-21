Italian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Petrucci takes maiden win in red flagged first race

Danilo Petrucci took victory in WorldSBK Race 1 at Cremona Circuit, his first victory in the championship.

Petrucci's win came after a red flag for technical issues at the circuit, indicated by the loss of trackside cameras around lap 15.

Regardless, the Italian had pulled away to the tune of 2.5 seconds over Nicolo Bulega, after taking the lead from Andrea Iannone on lap five.

Iannone would follow Petrucci, but ultimately crash out at turn seven, as would Alex Lowes a few laps later from what had become third place.

Bulega remained in second until the end, but the battle for third place was more complicated.

Alvaro Bautista started 13th and took multiple laps to break into the top 10. Eventually, he was able to get into the podium battle, just as Iker Lecuona was escaping in third place.

The Honda rider had taken it from Andrea Locatelli, who encountered problems just before the red flag came out and was eventually classified in 12th. Lecuona, meanwhile, would eventually be caught and passed by Bautista, who also cut through Garrett Gerloff, Bradley Ray, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge on his way to the podium.

Lecuone would take third place, ahead of Bassani and Vierge, while Michael van der Mark - perhaps the rider who put up the toughest fight against Bautista - was seventh.

Gerloff, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Remy Gardner rounded out the top 10.

Alex Lowes headed to pit lane after his crash but was classified a lap down thanks to the red flag.

There were DNFs for Tarran Mackenzie, Niccolo Canepa, Tito Rabat, and Sam Lowes in addition to the aforementioned Iannone.