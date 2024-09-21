Italian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Petrucci takes maiden win in red flagged first race

Full results from WorldSBK Race 1 at Cremona Circuit.

Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Danilo Petrucci took victory in WorldSBK Race 1 at Cremona Circuit, his first victory in the championship.

Petrucci's win came after a red flag for technical issues at the circuit, indicated by the loss of trackside cameras around lap 15.

Regardless, the Italian had pulled away to the tune of 2.5 seconds over Nicolo Bulega, after taking the lead from Andrea Iannone on lap five.

Iannone would follow Petrucci, but ultimately crash out at turn seven, as would Alex Lowes a few laps later from what had become third place.

Bulega remained in second until the end, but the battle for third place was more complicated. 

Alvaro Bautista started 13th and took multiple laps to break into the top 10. Eventually, he was able to get into the podium battle, just as Iker Lecuona was escaping in third place.

The Honda rider had taken it from Andrea Locatelli, who encountered problems just before the red flag came out and was eventually classified in 12th. Lecuona, meanwhile, would eventually be caught and passed by Bautista, who also cut through Garrett Gerloff, Bradley Ray, Axel Bassani, and Xavi Vierge on his way to the podium.

Lecuone would take third place, ahead of Bassani and Vierge, while Michael van der Mark - perhaps the rider who put up the toughest fight against Bautista - was seventh.

Gerloff, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Remy Gardner rounded out the top 10.

Alex Lowes headed to pit lane after his crash but was classified a lap down thanks to the red flag. 

There were DNFs for Tarran Mackenzie, Niccolo Canepa, Tito Rabat, and Sam Lowes in addition to the aforementioned Iannone.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 1 Result | Rd 9/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.225
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R6.487
4Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7.187
5Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR9.753
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R9.449
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR10.003
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR11.727
9Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.397
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R116.537
11Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R116.991
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R118.465
13Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR26.010
14Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR27.573
15Alessandro DelbiancoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R129.539
16Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R134.671
17Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R136.989
18Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R44.093
19Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R44.584
20Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1L
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFNiccolo CanepaITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

