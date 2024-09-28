Toprak Razgatlioglu’s “whole body in pain” after Aragon World Superbike Race 1

Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to WorldSBK with a second place at MotorLand Aragon after missing racing since the beginning of September.

Razgatlioglu was happy to come back on the podium, even if he had made clear throughout this weekend that his target was to win on his return.

“The feeling is good because, after the big crash, I come back and finish the race on the podium,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com.

“This is incredible for me. It’s my target to win the race, but in the last five laps the front tyre [had] a really big drop, and I’m just trying to ride the bike.”

Razgatlioglu had opted for the development version of the SC1 front that has been a part of the allocation since Magny-Cours but which he was only trying for the first time this weekend in Aragon.

“I use the new [development] front tyre, but I’ve not used it for 18 laps [before the race],” he said.

“But I used yesterday the standard SC1, and after 10 laps is a big drop. I say I think this [development] one is a bit better, because I’ve not tried the SC2 — I don’t know how is the grip, the tyre life.

“But, looks like for tomorrow I will use the SC2 because with the SC1 the last five laps it’s not easy to ride the bike, especially in the long corners.

“Tomorrow I will start the race with the front SC2.”

Razgatlioglu was beaten to the win by Andrea Iannone, but he was not blaming only his front tyre drop for his inability to fight with Iannone at the end of the race.

“Andrea [Iannone] is riding really good because, especially the last laps, his pace is unbelievable,” Razgatlioglu said.

“If I’m not feeling some problem with the front tyre, I don’t know if I’m winning or not because his pace is really strong.

“I will try my best again tomorrow, and I hope we improve the bike a little bit and I am riding more easy, because I’m always feeling the limit because especially the engine brake side is not working good.

“We used the new tyre [but this is] the first time I tried the new tyre, the other riders tried also in the last two rounds. But I adapted quickly, [I] just need more improvements for tomorrow.”

Perhaps the biggest question mark coming into this Aragon weekend was Razgatlioglu’s fitness, after not only his Magny-Cours crash and resultant injuries, but the lack of training, especially on a bike, that he’s been able to do over the past four weeks.

“After one month, it’s not easy,” Razgatlioglu said. “I understand, because I only jump on the bike [this weekend].

“I’m on the podium — this is good, but I’m feeling my whole body [in] pain. Just muscle pain, the general feeling is good, but especially the shoulder, rib side, the back, everywhere is painful.

“On the bike, the feeling is good, but when I’m [standing] it’s a little bit difficult.

“Anyway, I’m enjoying. This is important, to ride a bike again, this is really good for me. I’m really enjoying on the bike, and I’m not feeling tired, just after the race — this is normal — in the race I’m enjoying.”

Having been beaten to a chequered flag for the first time since the Superpole Race at Assen, Razgatlioglu’s target for Sunday is clear.

“I never give up,” he said. “Tomorrow we have two more races, I am fighting for the win again.”