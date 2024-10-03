Marc VDS retains Sam Lowes for WorldSBK 2025

The British rider will enter his second season in WorldSBK and his sixth with Marc VDS.

Sam Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Sam Lowes has signed a contract renewal with the Marc VDS Racing Team for the 2025 WorldSBK season.

2025 will be Lowes’ second in WorldSBK, his sixth with the Marc VDS team he originally joined for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship, and will see him continue with the Ducati Panigale V4 R he has campaigned in the 2024 season.

“I’m very happy and proud to be continuing for one more year in WorldSBK with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team,” said Lowes, who currently lies 18th in the 2024 riders’ standings on 45 points.

“The goal for me and the team was always a minimum two-year plan due to the massive difference between Moto2 and WorldSBK.

“The last couple of races have been complicated with my shoulder injury but the first rounds were really enjoyable as we made good progress, so I am looking forward to getting some strong results in the final part of the season.

“We will focus a lot over the next races to make some steps forward, so we can start the 2025 season at a much higher level.

“I am enjoying the challenge of racing in WorldSBK. I am enjoying the bike, and the technical differences compared to Moto2, so let’s first enjoy the end of the 2024 season before focusing on future challenges.

“I have to say a big thanks once again to Marc van der Straten and everybody connected to the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team for their trust and support.”

For Marc VDS team owner Marc van der Stratten, retaining Lowes marks the further continuation with one of the team’s longest serving riders.

“Sam’s [Lowes] dedication and determination to improve day by day and earn himself a place among the fastest in WorldSBK has been admirable,” van der Straten said.

“New beginnings are always complicated, as it’s not easy to adapt and move forward every day. That’s why I’m proud to continue with Sam for the 2025 season.

“I am convinced that next year his name and Elf Marc VDS Racing will shine at the top of the Championship standings.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1m ago
Red Bull owning two F1 teams receives fresh criticism after “weird” fastest lap drama
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner details key Daniel Ricciardo “influence” on Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch Japanese MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
BSB
News
2h ago
“I definitely shouldn’t have come back when I did” - Andrew Irwin on injury hit 2024 BSB season
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Ex-F1 driver baffled ‘polished’ Yuki Tsunoda is ‘overlooked every time’ by Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Is this Japan’s next MotoGP superstar?
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Takaaki Nakagami: Nothing changes for “sad” MotoGP home farewell
Takaaki Nakagami,
Takaaki Nakagami,
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo “not focused” on Yamaha V4 amid recent MotoGP improvements
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta’s verdict on Aki Ajo’s KTM appointment: ‘No one more prepared’
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
News
3h ago
Yamaha “did not fully exploit the potential of the bike” at Aragon WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea leads Remy Gardner, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea leads Remy Gardner, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose