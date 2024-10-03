Marc VDS retains Sam Lowes for WorldSBK 2025

Sam Lowes has signed a contract renewal with the Marc VDS Racing Team for the 2025 WorldSBK season.

2025 will be Lowes’ second in WorldSBK, his sixth with the Marc VDS team he originally joined for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship, and will see him continue with the Ducati Panigale V4 R he has campaigned in the 2024 season.

“I’m very happy and proud to be continuing for one more year in WorldSBK with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team,” said Lowes, who currently lies 18th in the 2024 riders’ standings on 45 points.

“The goal for me and the team was always a minimum two-year plan due to the massive difference between Moto2 and WorldSBK.

“The last couple of races have been complicated with my shoulder injury but the first rounds were really enjoyable as we made good progress, so I am looking forward to getting some strong results in the final part of the season.

“We will focus a lot over the next races to make some steps forward, so we can start the 2025 season at a much higher level.

“I am enjoying the challenge of racing in WorldSBK. I am enjoying the bike, and the technical differences compared to Moto2, so let’s first enjoy the end of the 2024 season before focusing on future challenges.

“I have to say a big thanks once again to Marc van der Straten and everybody connected to the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team for their trust and support.”

For Marc VDS team owner Marc van der Stratten, retaining Lowes marks the further continuation with one of the team’s longest serving riders.

“Sam’s [Lowes] dedication and determination to improve day by day and earn himself a place among the fastest in WorldSBK has been admirable,” van der Straten said.

“New beginnings are always complicated, as it’s not easy to adapt and move forward every day. That’s why I’m proud to continue with Sam for the 2025 season.

“I am convinced that next year his name and Elf Marc VDS Racing will shine at the top of the Championship standings.”