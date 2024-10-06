Zayn Sofuoglu - Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son - smashes lap record

Five-year-old phenom Zayn Sofuoglu has broken a lap record.

The son of Kenan Sofuoglu, the ex-Supersport champion and now Toprak Razgatlioglu’s manager, has already built a remarkable reputation for speed.

Kenan Sofuoglu and his son

He is competing this weekend in the Supermoto Championship and is expected to claim the title.

“Zayn will hopefully win his first championship, we are ready for his championship photo,” his proud father declared.

Young Zayn’s lap record was completed in 1:03:962.

He was 7.467 of his nearest rival.

Zayn’s incredible exploits at such a young age have already seen him amass a following of 3.8m followers on Instagram.

His father recently claimed that Zayn was officially the fastest child in the world after driving a V12 Lamborghini at 194mph.

And on two wheels, he is set to secure a first championship (of sorts, anyway) to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Dad Kenan is the most successful World Supersport rider of all time, with five titles.

He remains a presence in the World Superbikes paddock as the manager of Razgatlioglu, Deniz Oncu and Can Oncu.