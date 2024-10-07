Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son wins first motorcycle racing championship

A supermoto championship in Turkiye has become the first to be claimed by the five-year-old son of Kenan Sofuoglu, Zayn Sofuoglu.

Already at the age of five, the young Sofuoglu has gained notoriety for his record-breaking and high-speed activities, which have recently included driving a Lamborghini at over 200mph.

Such feats have seen Sofuoglu reach 3.8 million followers on Instagram, two million more than his five-times Supersport World Champion father, Kenan Sofuoglu.

Like his father, Zayn Sofuoglu also has a talent on two wheels, as demonstrated last weekend.

On Saturday, the youngster reportedly broke the lap record at the Usak Municipality Supermoto circuit at which the final round of the Turkish 50cc Supermoto Championship was held.

On Sunday, Sofuoglu clinched the title, a first for the five-year-old who is also competing in the Turkish Karting Championship.